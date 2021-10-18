 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $320,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $320,000

This beautiful home is located just off of Lakeshore Drive and Wooded Acres Drive. Front door opens to a large, open living room and dining room Living room equipped with built in wood burning fireplace, wet bar and bookshelves. Spacious master bedroom. Two separate bedrooms connect to jack and jill bathroom. Separate room could be made into an office area or another bedroom. Great place to call Home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert