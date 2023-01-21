Come check out this picture perfect home in the peaceful Brentwood community of China Spring! While boasting natural light and good vibes inside, this home is located near the community catch and release pond, playground, splash pad, and recreation trail! Built in 2020 and well maintained, the home boasts high ceilings, stone fireplace, granite countertops, backsplash, waterproof laminate flooring, neutral paint throughout and a charming entry accent wall that adds great character. Located in the desirable China Spring school district with quick access to Waco regional Airport, Lake Waco, Baylor University, downtown, and other Waco amenities.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $320,000
