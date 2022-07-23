4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $325,000

Come take a look at this lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath newer construction home. Built in 2021 located on a corner lot in the Foxborough neighborhood in China Spring! This move-in ready home boasts beautiful granite countertops with all new appliances.The open concept living room and kitchen are ideal for entertaining family and friends. Approximately less than 2 miles from China Spring schools. No HOA or monthly fees. Enjoy this quiet, quaint community. This home will not last long! OPEN HOUSE - SUNDAY, JULY 24th, 2022 12pm-3pm!!