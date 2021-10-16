This beautiful home has everything you are looking for and is sitting on one of the largest lots in Brentwood. The master bedroom is located downstairs with a barn door access to the bathroom. The formal dining is plenty big for entertaining and there is also a nice breakfast area for daily mealtime. You will be drawn to the family room with tall windows and a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find a guest room with its own private bath, two other bedrooms, another bathroom, a loft Gameroom, and a study/office nook. The patio has been extended and you can enjoy a covered area for your BBQs and cookouts and there is plenty of space for court basketball! The neighborhood includes a splash pad, playground, and small lake with a walking path. Don’t miss out on this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
Albert Leslie Love Jr., carried two garbage sacks filled with his personal belongings Wednesday afternoon from 10½ years behind bars as he wal…
Fifteen men arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department last week in a “sex buyer suppression operation” face felony charges after th…
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
A 14-year-old La Vega High School student was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning, just outside school property.
There’s always that intensely quiet moment inside Kei’Shawn Clater’s head, right before the action starts, when he braces for myriad possibilities.
Who impressed the most on Friday night? See how the best local high school football players fared and vote for our Players of the Week.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
It's hoped that a new $6 million plaza and walkway designed for events and parades along Bridge Street in East Waco will draw businesses and people to an area that was once a hub of activity.
A Connally Primary School teacher was arrested Thursday morning after police said he had a sexually explicit phone conversation with someone h…