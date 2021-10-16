4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $325,000

This beautiful home has everything you are looking for and is sitting on one of the largest lots in Brentwood. The master bedroom is located downstairs with a barn door access to the bathroom. The formal dining is plenty big for entertaining and there is also a nice breakfast area for daily mealtime. You will be drawn to the family room with tall windows and a cozy fireplace. Upstairs you will find a guest room with its own private bath, two other bedrooms, another bathroom, a loft Gameroom, and a study/office nook. The patio has been extended and you can enjoy a covered area for your BBQs and cookouts and there is plenty of space for court basketball! The neighborhood includes a splash pad, playground, and small lake with a walking path. Don’t miss out on this one!