4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,000

Lovely and well kept home in the sought after Lakes at University Parks subdivision! This easy and open floor plan includes four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The isolated master bedroom boasts a large bathroom and huge master closet! Kitchen is well planned and consists of a granite island, breakfast nook, oversized pantry and formal dining space. All kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, security cameras, TV mounts and drapes convey. Enjoy kayaking, fishing or taking in the sunset at the fun community lake. This is a convenient, quiet neighborhood close to it all: downtown Waco, Baylor, the Silo district, I35 and more!

