4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,900

Located in the quiet streets of Ridgecrest, you'll find this charming and spacious corner lot home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,570 square feet. Filled with recent updates, you'll find this property is perfect for entertaining, provides an abundance of living spaces, and the primary suite offers a lovely area for retreat. Other amenities and updates include a new gated fence for the carport area, HVAC, roof, fixtures, flooring paint, and more!

