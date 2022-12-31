 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $329,900

Welcome to 3020 Edmond Ave. This lovely home boasts four bedrooms, two bath and is just under eighteen hundred square feet. One of a kind custom home nestled in the heart of Waco. The open floorplan is split with the primary bedroom on the left side and the guest bedrooms on the right for consideration of privacy. Large open kitchen with an oversized island for add'l seating. The backyard is completely fenced with privacy in mind, you won't want to miss your chance at this custom 2022 NEW BUILD, schedule your private tour today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Single-family home construction in Waco dips

Single-family home construction in Waco dips

Homebuilders typically hibernate during cold weather, the chill and moisture not conducive to pouring slabs or installing roofs. But numbers during 2022's last half seemingly dropped prematurely.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert