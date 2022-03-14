 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $330,000

Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home less than 10 minutes to Baylor University and all that Waco have to offer! The interior features tons of wonderful updates and a fun neutral color palette throughout including beautiful flooring, cabinetry and countertops! You will enjoy the open-concept floor plan, stainless steel appliances and an isolated master bedroom. This 2,091 sqft home would make a wonderful investment property or a place to call home forever!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Over the next nine days, Waco venues will host four shows with performers with ties to SXSW or Austin. It's not exactly South By, but maybe Waco By.

Symptoms linger for months, change lives for Waco patients with long COVID-19

Symptoms linger for months, change lives for Waco patients with long COVID-19

Waco radio personality Rich Richardson remembers Sept. 11, 2021, as the day that COVID-19 changed his world and his last memory before a 26-day coma that followed.  Six months later, and three months into physical therapy meant to get his arms and legs back to their normal function, COVID-19 continues to shadow his world.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert