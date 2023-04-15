Newer home AVAILABLE in The Lakes at University Parks! Walk into this 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home at 1,702 square feet(appx). See a spacious living room/breakfast area combo and a large kitchen with upgraded flooring. The kitchen comes w/ a microwave, stove and dishwasher. 7-10 minutes from Greater Waco, downtown, Baylor University, major roads and highways, stores and restaurants. Great for your next investment opportunity or your next home! Check out our 3d Walk Through**https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kVeq1NADV8k&mls=1
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waco man remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday after he was accused of driving drunk and causing the deaths late Saturday of a man and …
Between his full-time job at Ascension Providence and his work as a student at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy, Rangel regularly gives fre…
An Atlanta company spending $1 billion to open a high-tech paperboard recycling mill in Waco has started parting with its cash.
Baylor University linebacker Dillon Doyle and basketball player Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, a fan favorite known as “Everyday Jon,” offered s…
Waco issued a $2 million building permit for a "high school baseball facility" to include a concession area, locker room, batting cages, dugou…