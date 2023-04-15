Newer home AVAILABLE in The Lakes at University Parks! Walk into this 4 bedrooms, 2 baths home at 1,702 square feet(appx). See a spacious living room/breakfast area combo and a large kitchen with upgraded flooring. The kitchen comes w/ a microwave, stove and dishwasher. 7-10 minutes from Greater Waco, downtown, Baylor University, major roads and highways, stores and restaurants. Great for your next investment opportunity or your next home! Check out our 3d Walk Through**https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=kVeq1NADV8k&mls=1