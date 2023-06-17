This beautiful LIKE NEW home built just 5 years ago, is located in the Brentwood subdivision, this charming neighborhood features a community park and is central to all things China Spring! Fall in love from the moment you walk through the front door, the interior beauty of the open concept floor plan makes this home perfect for entertaining guests and gatherings. All Natural light fills the home through walls of windows, creating a bright and inviting ambiance. The kitchen is stylish and beautiful, with ample cabinet space, pantry, sparkling countertops, tiled backsplash, and a countertop overhang perfect for eating at. This spacious and comfortable home offers a beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-full baths, and yields ample space for everyone. The luxurious isolated primary bedroom is spacious and provides a retreat-like atmosphere, with dual vanity sinks, two separate walk-in closets, deep private soaker tub and a separate large walk-in shower. A second bedroom is also isolated with its own private full bathroom. Perfect for company or anyone seeking a private space. The house features granite countertops throughout, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Two more spacious bedrooms share a hallway with a full bathroom. All bedrooms are a true haven of rest and relaxation, with plush carpeting and walk-in closets for each room. Gorgeous and durable vinyl plank wood flooring throughout the main areas are a perfect touch. Step outside to a generous covered patio area and a fenced backyard, perfect for outdoor activities and playtime for kids and pets. This home also boasts a brand-new roof (installed 5.16.2023) and solar panels that can drastically reduce your electric bill. The neighborhood splash pad, playground, pavilions, and pond where you can fish at are just around the corner and another neighborhood playground with a basketball court is just a bit further. You'll love the welcoming floor plan, extravagant primary bedroom, and prime location. It’s perfect for the homeowner who wants a low maintenance home to grow in, while being in one of the fastest growing towns in Central Texas. Sellers are motivated so please present all offers and don't miss the opportunity to make this your dream home!