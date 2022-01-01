4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $332,500

Nestled just off Steinbeck Bend in Bosqueville you will find this house sitting on a tree lined property. The outside greats you warmly and offers plenty of parking from the two car garage to the extra gravel parking area on the back side of the house. The open floor plan allows for plenty of room for entertainment. The spacious master offers dual vanities and a very large walk in closet. Stained concrete throughout the house offer an elegant look and feel to this magnificence home.