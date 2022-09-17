 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $333,400

Brand New Beauty in Bosqueville ISD, This home features a fantastic open floor plan with 4bedrooms/ 2baths, the kitchen includes an island that is great for cooking and entertaining, granite counters, pantry, custom cabinets and dining area, isolated master features dual vanities, a walk-in shower, and huge closet, two car garage, fully fenced backyard with covered patio, and sprinklers front/back. This home is located in the Swan Lake addition and in a fantastic school district. Hurry and check it out before it's gone!

