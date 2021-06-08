4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $335,000

Midway ISD | Stunning, well maintained, split level home located in Woodway. This one-of-a-kind home is located on one of the most beautiful tree-lined streets. Featuring a concrete step, walk up and secluded front garden, perfect for relaxing. You're greeted by a spacious entry that leads you to the first of two living spaces. The gorgeous updated kitchen boasts, granite counter tops, custom wood cabinets, and a spacious island for prep-work. All bedrooms are located on the second floor with 2 bathrooms. Each room is spacious and inviting. The isolated master bedroom is oversized and features a private en-suite bath, with a soaker tub and separate shower. The backyard is an oasis with an above ground pool, a spacious deck and gates, to keep little ones out. There is a jacuzzi with privacy from the planned landscaping. This beauty won't last long! Schedule your private showing today. View More