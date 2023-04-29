What a place to call home! Peaceful country living in Gholson on almost an acre. Where can you find a home with TWO Owner Retreats? Right here! Easy maintenance Beautiful red oak flooring throughout with vinyl plank in bathrooms and laundry room. The kitchen is a cook’s dream with a gas range, large island and eat-at-bar. Need a place to relax? Nice covered deck across the front and screened in porch on the back. No worry with power outages here – this home has its own Generac Generator that services the whole house. Storm coming? Head out to your own above ground storm shelter. Need RV parking? Got you covered, literally with a cover and 50 amp connection. Need a workshop? No problem - Nice insulated shop/garage with 30 amp electric. Wait till you see the outdoor picnic area with its own fire pit and beautiful lighting at night. This place rocks!