4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $339,900

An inviting 1939 well maintained home with plenty of charm & character. After 50 years in the home, the sellers are ready to hand it over to the next buyer that will treat it with the same love & respect. This home boasts upgraded & rare exterior metal siding with a new roof 2019, painted inside & out 2019, new easy clean tilt feature windows in 2013, new A/C 2013, and new 6-strand barbed wire fence in 2021. Kitchen is equipped with cooktop, build-in over & dishwasher with plenty of counter space & cabinets. Laundry room/Mud room with sink located just inside the back door. The 4th bedroom offers enough space to be used as an executive office, multiple student teaching area, or a craft studio with built-in shelves. Home is move-in ready conveniently located just off Hwy 6 and Loop 340 for easy access to Baylor, downtown Waco, & our Central Texas Marketplace. Two adjacent lots (.21 & .24 acres) are available to purchase. Property zoned M-2 - Residential / Light Commercial, currently has Ag exemption to assume. Ranch-style home on 10+ acres covering the entire end of the cul-de-sac eliminating most traffic. This property is out in the county, but just inside city limits.