An inviting 1939 well maintained home with plenty of charm & character. After 50 years in the home, the sellers are ready to hand it over to the next buyer that will treat it with the same love & respect. This home boasts upgraded & rare exterior metal siding with a new roof 2019, painted inside & out 2019, new easy clean tilt feature windows in 2013, new A/C 2013, and new 6-strand barbed wire fence in 2021. Kitchen is equipped with cooktop, build-in over & dishwasher with plenty of counter space & cabinets. Laundry room/Mud room with sink located just inside the back door. The 4th bedroom offers enough space to be used as an executive office, multiple student teaching area, or a craft studio with built-in shelves. Home is move-in ready conveniently located just off Hwy 6 and Loop 340 for easy access to Baylor, downtown Waco, & our Central Texas Marketplace. Two adjacent lots (.21 & .24 acres) are available to purchase. Property zoned M-2 - Residential / Light Commercial, currently has Ag exemption to assume. Ranch-style home on 10+ acres covering the entire end of the cul-de-sac eliminating most traffic. This property is out in the county, but just inside city limits.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lions Park and Kiddieland will be cleared out to give the park dating to 1952 a fresh start under new management.
Long-vacant to the wonderment of some, the rambling riverside place will open as Slow Rise on the Brazos, a cross-town complement to Slow Rise Slice House on Woodway Drive.
July 9 started as a regular Friday for Felicia Sanchez Anderson and her husband, Steven Michael Anderson II.
Blair Adams, whose conviction that believers should live, work and worship together led him to found Homestead Heritage near Waco more than 30…
In college athletics, friendship is fleeting. As soon as the kid down the block acquires a shiny, new toy, your friends will abandon you in a …
Precinct 4 McLennan County Constable Stan Hickey, who was arrested two years ago on allegations he choked a handcuffed suspect, will resign fr…
A six-time felon who has spent his entire adult life in and out of jails and prison was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for his conti…
Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he crashed his car Monday night on Interstate 35 in the …
Testimony is set to begin Tuesday in the felony trial of a 39-year-old Bellmead man charged with continuous violence against the family.
Two people were arrested Monday by the Waco Police Department in connection to a shooting earlier this month in Cameron Park that left a woman…