4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $340,000

This lovely home is close to all things Waco - the Silos, Baylor, Shopping and Dining! It also has a really great floor plan! A nice entry hall has 2 bedrooms and full bath to the left and a secluded bedroom to the right which would also make a nice office. The entry then leads to a large open living/dining/kitchen area. The kitchen has plenty of counters, cabinets and a pantry. Seating at the island and a dining area that can accomodate a large table flows right out to the covered patio, great for entertaining. The main suite is isolated and features a soaking tub, a walk-in shower and double vanity. The fully fenced yard is just the right size to enjoy without spending all your free time doing yard work.

