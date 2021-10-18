Welcome to this inviting and spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and a great size lot with so many updates you don't have to do a thing but move right in. With 2 large living areas and spacious bedrooms. Here is a list of all the important features and updates this home has for you. New plumbing, roof and HVAC in 2015. Additional recent updates include updated electrical box, gutters, concrete work at sidewalk and patio, hot tub, pool, windows, fence, flooring, attic insulation, new landscaping, front door and front porch deck. The storage room has been converted into an efficiency apartment for guests and additional visiting family members. The workshop comes complete with butcher block work bench, stainless steel shelving and cart just waiting for your projects. Original hard wood floors are under the new flooring. Call today to see this beautiful home.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $344,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lorena High School senior jailed last month after police said he threatened a "Columbine-style" attack on the school faces an additional fel…
Albert Leslie Love Jr., carried two garbage sacks filled with his personal belongings Wednesday afternoon from 10½ years behind bars as he wal…
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Married actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard will visit Waco Oct. 26 to celebrate the opening of their Hello Bello diaper plant on Texas Centra…
Fifteen men arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Department last week in a “sex buyer suppression operation” face felony charges after th…
A 14-year-old La Vega High School student was hit and killed by a train Wednesday morning, just outside school property.
There’s always that intensely quiet moment inside Kei’Shawn Clater’s head, right before the action starts, when he braces for myriad possibilities.
The following people were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.
A Connally Elementary School teacher was arrested on a felony stalking charge Friday, shortly after he bonded out of jail on an online solicit…
Proof that something big is emerging near the Brazos riverfront at University Parks Drive and Webster Avenue resides in the 264 living spaces …