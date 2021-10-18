4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $344,999

Welcome to this inviting and spacious home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms and a great size lot with so many updates you don't have to do a thing but move right in. With 2 large living areas and spacious bedrooms. Here is a list of all the important features and updates this home has for you. New plumbing, roof and HVAC in 2015. Additional recent updates include updated electrical box, gutters, concrete work at sidewalk and patio, hot tub, pool, windows, fence, flooring, attic insulation, new landscaping, front door and front porch deck. The storage room has been converted into an efficiency apartment for guests and additional visiting family members. The workshop comes complete with butcher block work bench, stainless steel shelving and cart just waiting for your projects. Original hard wood floors are under the new flooring. Call today to see this beautiful home.