4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $345,000

Delightful, spacious 4-bedroom home in the Midway ISD is ready for you to move in! Experience the large family room/living room with built-in shelving/cabinets and Austin stone surrounded wood-burning fireplace with gorgeous wood mantle. The large kitchen with granite countertops, plenty of storage, panty, and lots of light is open to the dining room for easy entertaining. The isolated Master Suite is quite large and has a great deal of storage and large walk-in closet. It’s relaxing on-suite has dual vanities, separate shower and large soaker tub, and solid surface countertops. New luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main areas and hallway, along with fresh paint in the rooms that needed it, have kept this home up-to-date. Crown molding throughout and many rooms with vaulted ceiling are just a couple of the architectural details that make this home special. The master bedroom, plus two others, have custom drapery. The well-maintained backyard is fully fenced with wood privacy fencing and the back patio is a perfect spot for a BBQ and entertaining.