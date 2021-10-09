 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $348,500

4 BR / 2 BTH home in China Spring ISD. Features raised ceilings, vinyl wood flooring main area and front bedroom/office, ceramic tile bathrooms, carpeted bedrooms, decorative ceiling fans, spacious open design kitchen / breakfast / living area, & wood burning fireplace. The upscale kitchen has granite counter tops & stainless-steel appliances. Isolated master suite has granite counter-tops, dual vanities, separate tub & shower, & a large over-sized walk in closet. Privacy-fenced backyard with extra-large patio. Landscaped with sprinkler system.

