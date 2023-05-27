Welcome to this spacious and comfortable home located in the desirable China Spring ISD. This beautiful 4-bedroom, 3-bath home offers a well-designed open floor plan that provides ample space for everyone. The luxurious master bedroom provides a retreat-like atmosphere, with two walk-in closets and a private bath. The second bedroom is also private with its own bathroom. The house features granite countertops throughout, recessed lighting, and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Natural light fills the home through walls of windows, creating a bright and inviting ambiance. Step outside to a generous covered patio area and a fenced backyard, perfect for outdoor activities and playtime for kids and pets. This home also boasts a brand-new roof (installed 5.16.2023) and solar panels that can drastically reduce your electric bill. The neighborhood splash pad, playground, and fishing pond are only a few hundred yards away and another neighborhood playground with a basketball court is just a bit further. You'll love the welcoming floor plan, extravagant master bedroom, and prime location. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your dream home!