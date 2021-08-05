4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,900

Gorgeous new build in the Baylor Bubble! Each of the four bedrooms has an attached bathroom. An additional half bath is convenient for guest. The open floor plan features a large living space, dining area and pretty kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a granite counter top. The nearby utility room includes the washer and dryer. A large, fully fenced, yard and 4 parking spaces complete the outdoor space. A lease is in place for upcoming school term making this a great investment opportunity.