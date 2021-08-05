 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,900
spotlight

Gorgeous new build in the Baylor Bubble! Each of the four bedrooms has an attached bathroom. An additional half bath is convenient for guest. The open floor plan features a large living space, dining area and pretty kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a granite counter top. The nearby utility room includes the washer and dryer. A large, fully fenced, yard and 4 parking spaces complete the outdoor space. A lease is in place for upcoming school term making this a great investment opportunity.

