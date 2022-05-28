NEW CONSTRUCTION ! Come checkout 3020 Edmond, there is still time to add your personal touch to your DREAM HOME. A few key features this home offers is 9' walls, vaulted ceilings, spray foam insulation, custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, custom tile, trim out and a privacy fence. Pictures will be updated as progress continues. ETA completion July 2022. Schedule your private tour today !
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $349,999
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Four people died in a wreck Saturday night on a rural road near Laguna Park, including a Midway High School senior and a 2021 graduate, Midway…
Tiny Pies, which has four stores in Austin and a hefty slice of the handheld pie market there, will open a store inside Waco’s Union Hall.
Lake Waco is at its lowest level since 2013, and barring significant rainfall could drop enough to trigger city drought measures in the next f…
A Waco man charged with evidence tampering in connection with the shooting death of his 2-year-old nephew in September has been scheduled to e…
The Turner Behringer development team is seeking city of Waco permission to build 150 homes on land hugging Cameron Park in North Waco.
Walmart's attempt to commemorate Juneteenth with a new ice cream didn't go over so well.
Waco police have named a Waco man who died Monday after he crashed a car into four parked vehicles on Elm Avenue during a medical episode.
The remains of 1st Lt. Louis Girard will soon make their way home to his family and be interred in West, nearly 79 years after he was lost in battle during WWII, but not too late for peace of mind.
A 17-year-old died by suicide hours after being scammed. The FBI says he was targeted in 'sextortion' scheme.
Law enforcement calls the scam "sextortion," and investigators have seen an explosion in complaints from victims leading the FBI to ramp up a campaign to warn parents from coast to coast.
Waco's royal couple, Sir Chip and Lady Joanna, request the pleasure of your company in September, when Magnolia Network will broadcast a chronicle of the renovation of Waco's famous Cottonland Castle.