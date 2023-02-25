There is no place like home! It is easy to imagine the memories to be made in this amazing and spacious home nestled in the desirable China Spring ISD. This home sits on an over sized lot in the active Foxborough Community. It boasts over 2200 sqft of living space. Constructed in 2019 with all the popular conveniences and modern amenities. Four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, laminate wood floors throughout, designed with an open concept main living space and second living room. The inviting two story foyer leads you directly into a bright and open living room flooded with lots of natural light, illuminating the welcoming living room, large dining and stunning kitchen space. The living room offers space for oversized furniture and provides a cozy ambience with the wood burning fireplace great for cold nights. Entertaining is easy with the open floor plan. The large dining area is designated between the living room and kitchen. The dining room easily holds a 6-8 seat tabletop. The bright and cheerful kitchen has tall white gourmet cabinets, tile backsplash, white and onyx colored granite. There is an island perfect for cooking and extra prep space. The island is complete with storage cabinets and electric plugs to hook up appliances. The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, and an oversized walk in pantry to easily keep things organized. The downstairs has a bedroom and full size bathroom that visitors can use. It also makes it ideal for entertaining as the primary and secondary bedrooms are mostly located upstairs. The primary bedroom is isolated for privacy. The master is huge and offers plenty of space for a sitting area and large furniture. The master bathroom has a large soaking tub ideal for relaxing baths, a roomy separate shower and dual vanities. Enjoy the bluetooth speaker and overhead adjustable lighting when getting ready for the day. The master closet is nothing short of amazing with all the built in shelves for storage and hanging rods to keep all your clothes neatly organized. The upstairs living room is the main focus as it is located off all the upstairs bedrooms making it a great mutual gathering place for watching movies, playing games or can easily be a flex space used for a gym or home office. The bedrooms are oversized with good closet space. The upstairs hall bath has a linen closet for additional storage of towels and toiletries. The backyard has a covered patio situated just off the dining and kitchen making outdoor eating a breeze. The oversized yard has ample space for a play set, pool, storage shed and many more possibiltles. This home has a three car garage giving plenty of parking spaces and storage solutions. It offers a great space for a tool and work station for the hobbyists. Yard maintenance just hit the easy button with a full yard sprinkler system and gutters for rain water run off. Enjoy the modern conveniences of technology with smart home set up. You can monitor the doorbell, open and lock the front door, control the thermostat and lights. It is easy to see how you can move right in and start to enjoy this sprawling home and make it yours!