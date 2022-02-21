Classic Mid Century Modern Style house located on over an acre of land in the heart of North Waco. The living area has a full wall of windows across the back looking out to the wooded acreage, the bedroom wing includes the master suite with it's own living space complete with a fireplace and an opening to a private patio. There are 3 full baths and 1 half bath, a dark room for photographers, the kitchen has a breakfast area and the main living has ample room for formal dining and a wall of built in's as well. The kitchen has a built in smoker/grill that is all within the fireplace wall. Fenced dog run in back. The extra lot included makes this almost 2 acres of land (each lot has it's own MCAD ID). Terrazzo tile is in the dining area portion of the main living room. This neighborhood has a park located directly across the street from the subject property.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $350,000
