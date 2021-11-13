Escape to the country in this newly built 4 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on just over 1.32 acres. Bring your dogs or horses, there is plenty of room. Open floor plan with a nice size island in the kitchen. Granite countertops, marble tubs/showers, vinyl floors throughout, electric fireplace and foam insulation are a few examples of detail that went into this house. Come look today as this will not last long
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $350,000
