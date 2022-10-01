4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $350,000

Welcome home to this lovely home in Brentwood Addition, China Spring. From the moment you step through the front door of this 4 bedroom 3 bath home, you'll quickly note the multiple upgrades. Shiplap walls in the kitchen and dining room give this home a cozy yet elevated look. Beautiful glass fronts added to upper cabinets in the kitchen and grey subway tile backsplash add gorgeous aesthetic appeal. This home features a terrific layout boasting a huge kitchen, granite countertops, and spacious bar seating. The open floor plan is ideal for entertaining and the shiplap walls seamlessly connect the kitchen and dining space. The living room and its bank of windows with transoms allows the natural light to flood the space. Other features include a generously sized primary suite, guest room with ensuite bathroom, large walk in closets, and a covered patio. Automatic lawn sprinklers were added to keep your yard lush and green and easy to care for. It is just a short distance to the community playground area, recreation trail, splash pad, and pond with dock for fishing. Conveniently located just 15 minutes to downtown Waco, Lake Waco, 20 minutes to Baylor University, and less than 10 minutes to restaurants and shopping. You'll love the tasteful upgrades throughout this home--schedule your private showing today!