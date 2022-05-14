 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $350,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION ! Come checkout 3020 Edmond, there is still time to add your personal touch to your DREAM HOME. A few key features this home offers is 9' walls, vaulted ceilings, spray foam insulation, custom cabinetry, quartz counter tops, custom tile, trim out and a privacy fence. Schedule your private tour today !

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert