4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $350,000

One of a kind listing in Brentwood! This one story home comes with an open floor plan, guest suite, isolated master, and 5 over-sized fabulous walk-in closets. Once being the builders model home, the layout and extras are rare to find. Great size private backyard, covered patio, and a line of trees in the back give a more secluded feel. Enjoy the playgrounds, splash pad, ponds, and sidewalks the neighborhood offers. A new elementary school is being built minutes away. This home is in the heart of China Spring close to dining, schools, colleges, water parks, and more.