4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $350,000

Welcome to 11221 Beckon Falls! Located in China Spring ISD – Home of the back-to-back 4A State Football Champs! This great neighborhood is just a short drive to shopping, MCC and Baylor. The beautiful 2 story home greets you with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, kitchen with eat in dining, isolated primary bedroom with on suite. The upstairs offers three large bedrooms and full bathroom. Call today to schedule your private showing.