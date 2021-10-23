4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $354,078

Welcome to this beautiful 4-bedroom 2.5-bathroom home featuring a relaxing pool oasis! Located close to Lake Waco, in China Spring ISD. With the open concept and large living spaces this home offers comfort and room for a large family to grow. Its spacious kitchen comes with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances giving it the luxury look people love. The master bedroom is located separate from all the other bedrooms making it a nice retreat. Incredible outdoor space with manicured yard and a saltwater pool perfect for hosting summer parties guaranteed to impress friends and family!