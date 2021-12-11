4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $355,000

INCREDIBLE!! This stately and elegant home, built in 2019 by Yours Truly Custom Homes, is one of a kind. It features quality craftsmanship in the Antebellum style. The main floor has hard wood flooring throughout and has a well thought out floor plan… open concept with the living room open to the dining room which flows into the kitchen, along with a convenient half bath. The large kitchen has a built-in wine fridge located on the island, lots of countertop space and cabinets, under counter lighting, and a vent hood. The four spacious bedrooms are located upstairs along with 2 full bathrooms. The master suite has a private balcony entrance, dual vanities, deep soaker tub, and an amazing separate walk-in shower. This home offers granite countertops, custom cabinetry, crown molding, designer doors, exquisite lighting, and many other architectural features. The garage is an oversized 2 car tandem with space for a workshop. A seriously sturdy and eye catching 784 sq ft covered pavilion in the back yard is perfect for entertaining on a large scale as well as offering a quiet place to curl up with a book or enjoy a cup of coffee. And even better, the lot has rear alley access. This home is just minutes from downtown Waco, Magnolia market, and walking distance to Cameron Park. You got to see it to fully appreciate it!