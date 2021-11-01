Hurry to see this wonderful, roomy 4 bedroom home in Midway ISD just off Ritchie Rd! Features seller customizations in kitchen area when built, and has granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Also features a closet in the laundry that could be used as a 2nd pantry or storage for larger kitchen items. This home also has a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookcase. Back patio has view of lovely back yard with mature trees. Come this darling home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $355,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nancy Grayson is closing Lula Jane’s come Thanksgiving, citing a staffing shortage and exhausting hours.
“We sincerely couldn’t be prouder to have planted a flag here,” Bell said.
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who put up all the big performances this week and vote for your favorites.
Police on Tuesday arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting that sent a crowd at a party early Sunday morning scrambling for safety, McLennan C…
This story has been updated.
A Waco man who police say killed his disabled 10-year-old son last month by slitting his throat was indicted on a capital murder charge Thursday.
Earlier this week, eight youth at Methodist Children’s Home moved into the new Legacy House, designed to support their development and help th…
It turned out to be a bit of a late-arriving crowd for Baylor’s 11 a.m. kickoff against Texas on Saturday at McLane Stadium. As the game start…
An unusual fall weather pattern brought wind gusts topping 50 mph Thursday to the Waco region, causing canceled flights, downed power lines an…