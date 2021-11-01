4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $355,000

Hurry to see this wonderful, roomy 4 bedroom home in Midway ISD just off Ritchie Rd! Features seller customizations in kitchen area when built, and has granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Also features a closet in the laundry that could be used as a 2nd pantry or storage for larger kitchen items. This home also has a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bookcase. Back patio has view of lovely back yard with mature trees. Come this darling home today!