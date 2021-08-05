 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $359,900
spotlight

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $359,900

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $359,900

Gorgeous new build in the Baylor Bubble. Lots of space with 4 bedrooms, each with an attached bathrooms, and a convenient half bathroom for guests. The kitchen features stainless appliances and a granite counter top. The nearby laundry room includes the washer and dryer! A large fully fenced yard and 4 parking spaces complete the outdoor space. A lease is in place for upcoming school term making this a great investment opportunity.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert