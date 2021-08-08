4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $360,000

You MUST come & check out this CHARMING Two-Story historic home!! Instantly you are greeted by a nicely landscaped lawn & relaxing covered / decked front porch! This beauty boast 10 foot Coffered Ceilings, Two Fireplaces, HUGE living areas, Sunroom, Granite Kitchen, Original Hardwood Floors on main stairs & second floor. Spacious rooms & secluded second staircase allow guest to be comfortable with little / no interruption! Central Air & Heat, this historic home is updated with split HVAC system to weather this unpredictable Texas weather! Entertainer? Say less, step into the gorgeous back yard suited for the best summer cookouts with family! Detached 1-Car Garage/Workshop & Side Carport you CANNOT SNOOZE on this home!!