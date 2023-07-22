This inviting and well-maintained property, on a quiet cul-de-sac, is the perfect place to call home. The open-concept living room and kitchen are spacious, with natural light. The kitchen features a well-designed cooking space with abundant workspace, storage, and a large pantry. You'll love the main suite with a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a large soaking tub, shower, and dual vanities. Three additional bedrooms are large with great closet space. The fourth bedroom could be used as an office, game room, or flex space if desired. Abundance of storage throughout the home. Privacy-fenced large backyard with a storage shed offers plenty of room to play and relax under your oversized covered patio. This home has a brand-new roof and is conveniently located in the highly desired China Spring ISD, just minutes from local schools, the airport, and a short drive to downtown Waco and Baylor University. 5304 Pinery Drive is the perfect place to call home; schedule a showing today.