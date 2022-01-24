4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $369,000

Looking to start the "NEW YEAR" with a new home! This recently updated 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home is move-in ready and waiting for you to add your personal touch. Located in the beautiful Lake Air Estates neighborhood where local shopping and restaurants are near by and only a short drive to Lake Waco, Baylor University and area malls. This home features new cabinets and countertops in both the kitchen and bath areas, new flooring, paint and fixtures throughout the home. It includes lots of extras along with some great exterior upgrades. The front yard is shaded by two mature trees that complement the front landscaping and gives you a perfect view from an awesome bay window. This home is truly a "Cinderella Story" come take a look and make it your own!