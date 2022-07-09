This beautiful home in the China Spring ISD with 4 bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths is waiting for you! When you enter the home through the covered front porch/patio, you are welcomed by the living room that is open to the kitchen. The kitchen has granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, a pantry, and an island with sink and overhang for seating. The spacious master suite, with raised ceiling, has a sliding barn-door style door separating the bedroom from the bathroom that has dual vanities, separate tub and shower, and lots of natural light. The second full-bath conveniently also has dual vanities. Very low traffic, friendly street ideally located at the back of the subdivision. Through the loft windows can see the sunset over the fields. To make entertaining comfortable in the summer heat, the backyard is fully shaded in the afternoon/evening, and the back covered patio is a perfect place to put a BBQ or sit and enjoy the sunrise.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $369,900
