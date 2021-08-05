 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $37,000

--Zoning: residential house or duplex --Motivated Seller--Calling all investors!! --Handyman Special--Needs full rehab --Recommended--Bring contractor when you visit --Only 1 min (1/4 mile) drive to Devorsky Park westward down Parrish Street --Ideas: Remodel to new SF home or add 2nd Unit to backside to flip for profit or hold for cash flow. Or demo/scrape to build an all new duplex for higher sell profits or hold for greater cash flow

