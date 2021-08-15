4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000

Waco's premier renovation company Jeter Property set out to transform and add on this (need number) square foot, four bedroom, three full bathroom home. Dialing up the charm but ensuring that all aspects of the remodel were performed without sparing any expenses, the home’s finish out is truly one of a kind. Entering off the wrap around porch with beautiful new columns, the living room opens to a dining room with restored ship lap walls and ceiling. The kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, beautiful marble countertops, farm sink, exquisite light fixtures and modern appliances compliment the kitchen’s large, open design! In the back of the house, the home’s fourth bedroom works perfectly as a bonus room or mother- in law suite with it’s own entrance, full bath and fireplace! The two additional guest bedrooms are located in the hallway opposite the kitchen, with exposed ship lap walls and restored molding! The home’s secondary bathroom has been expanded and features a custom double vanity, leather granite countertops and intricate tile work. Heading up the stairs, is the primary bedroom, featuring exposed beams, custom accent wall, glamourous walk in closet, plus a secondary closet this primary bedroom is one of a kind! The primary master bathroom with it’s farm glass door shower, marble countertops, gold accents and custom storage complete the brand new addition to this home! And we can’t forget about the “Texas sized Drop Zone” or mudroom, located off of the living room this room features floor to ceiling storage and seating along with beautiful tile. Best of all it is located right next to the new laundry room with granite counters, stainless steel sink and so much more! Typically, the buyer of a home with this much character will require a trade off of practicality, efficiency, or condition. Not here! With so many well thought out and executed design choices updates, this Jeter Property home is sure to be a winner! Electric, plumbing, central HVAC, on demand gas water heater, gas appliances all upgraded in 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000
