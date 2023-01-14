4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000

Welcome to your BRAND NEW home nestled in the country but still within minutes to Waco. This new construction home is move-in ready with 4 beds, 2 baths atop 1.32 acres. The home features an open concept floor plan and luxury finishes throughout, including corian countertops, marble tubs/showers, vinyl flooring, foam insulation and an electric fireplace. Come see what all this modern, yet country home has to offer.