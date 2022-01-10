4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $375,000

his distinctive single floor, four bedroom home in the heart of Waco's 76710 zip code is calling. Come check it out! Known for its mature trees, canopied streets, and large lots, Waco's Woodland Hill neighborhood features the absolute best that the city has to offer with excellent proximity and convenience while still retaining a quiet serenity and utmost greenery. This well preserved four bedroom, two bathroom home perched on a hill personifies the neighborhood namesake while offering two GIANT living rooms and two dining areas which flank its uncommonly open kitchen. Entrants to the 2,542 square foot home are greeted by abundant natural light which streams in through the oversized windows and sliding glass doors across the back of the home. Real, wood floors, and a stately fireplace compliment a floor plan that's well divided yet very open when situated in each zone. At the back of the home, four bedrooms and two bathrooms allow for excellent utility while still providing seclusion and privacy. Here, wood floors, oversized windows, and excellent views of the home's wooded surroundings further compliment a tranquil feeling carried across the home. Outside, fantastic mature oaks canopy half of the backyard while leaving the other half sundrenched all day (perfect for gardening). Multiple patios and exterior doors allow for excellent entertaining space while a large storage area is as convenient to the backyard as it is the front yard. Rarely does a such an appealing floor plan, perfectly sized square footage, and single floor setup come to market in the heart of Waco. Seize the day and call TODAY!