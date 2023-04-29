Great buy in beautiful Creekside subdivision in Midway ISD! Like new home in great neighborhood offers quality features and the open floorplan concept so desirable for today's buyers. Charming curb appeal invites you into this warm and pretty home. Lovely kitchen with pantry, eating bar, and spacious island perfect for serving space for entertaining gatherings. Master suite offers separate tub and tile shower and walk-in closet. All of the upgrades you expect with laminate wood flooring, granite countertops, beautiful fixtures throughout, and foam insulation for added efficiency. Front and back porches are wonderful for relaxing on a peaceful morning and quiet evenings.