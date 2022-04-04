4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $379,000

Windmill Hill home on corner lot with winter distant views of Lake Waco. Beautiful area with well manicured landscaping, mature tree lined streets, and a community pool to enjoy on those hot summer days. The association takes care of mowing and pool upkeep for a small monthly fee. There are 4 bedrooms plus an office and 3.5 baths. The living and dining area is expansive and open with huge windows and doors leading out to the patio. Updated kitchen with double ovens, pantry, built in desk and breakfast area. Master suite with spa like bath and large walk in closet. Guest rooms are nice size along with well appointed baths. Guest rooms have direct access to balcony with pretty views. Extra storage room in the home as well as tool room in garage. New roof 2/22 This location is very desirable - call today for your private tour.