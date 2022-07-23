 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $379,900

New Construction! Just what you've been waiting for, a high-end home in WACO! Located on a corner lot in South Waco. Open concept with 10 foot ceilings throughout. Kitchen has custom wood cabinets, that goes well with high level black granite. Waterproof vinyl throughout the open areas. High efficiency home comes with foam insulation, double pane windows, high efficiency HVAC units. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths. You will love the double garage door that opens up to the huge covered patio. Completely fenced in backyard that would be great to host get-togethers! I say all you need is a pool in the backyard! Come buy it before it's gone!

