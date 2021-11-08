4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $380,000

Opportunity is knocking with this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath crowd pleaser in the heart of Waco. Sitting on over 3.5 acres and positioned perfectly within the city, your new home is certain to be an entertainer’s delight. With tasteful updates throughout, this 3236 sq foot charmer is definitely one worth stopping by. Schedule a showing today and envision your next family event in this stunning estate. P.s. Don't forget there is a barn, a workshop and covered parking for your R.v. with hook ups.