 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $380,000

4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $380,000

Opportunity is knocking with this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath crowd pleaser in the heart of Waco. Sitting on over 3.5 acres and positioned perfectly within the city, your new home is certain to be an entertainer’s delight. With tasteful updates throughout, this 3236 sq foot charmer is definitely one worth stopping by. Schedule a showing today and envision your next family event in this stunning estate. P.s. Don't forget there is a barn, a workshop and covered parking for your R.v. with hook ups.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert