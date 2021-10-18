4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $380,000

Eclectic, fascinating, and enthralling, this exceptionally distinctive 2,818 square foot, four bedroom, three bathroom Landon Branch area home offers the perfect fusion of leafy seclusion, sprawling estate living, and panoramic views reminiscent of your favorite Dickens setting. To say this home is "special" is an understatement. Special homes provoke excitement and grandeur, sure, but they lack the casual elegance and quiet contentment that this home emotes in spades. That’s what makes this home so different. A cursory glance yields intrigue and interest, but not the hurried fervor so common in this overhyped market. Instead, here, the tree canopied property and sprawling residence invite inquiry whilst providing an unmatched ambiance and atmosphere so appealing and serene, hours pass without notice. Days turn to weeks. Heartbeats settle to a jazzlike rhythm. Contentment rules the day and Sunday morning pancakes are the main event, not the mad dash to meet the next deadline. From the street, hints of the home's unique appeal are obvious to those with a keen eye, but oblivious to those who aren't in the "know". Entry to the property is met with a break in the wooded umbrella as a winding walkway extends its greeting. Generous and engaging, the front porch is an excellent focal point while a robust, oversized central patio peeks from around the corner. Inside, ample natural light pours through the oversized windows flattering the large formal living room but also revealing a cozy den, wet bar and remarkable covered patio opposed to the stately fireplace. Centrally positioned, the home's kitchen serves as a pivot point, separating the wings of the home, simultaneously acting as a hub for all activities, indoor and out. At the front of the dwelling, the primary suite and generous on suite bathroom exude many of the hallmarks of the home's living room. Adjacent, a second suite benefits from similar, generous space. This bedroom too, benefits from on suite amenities but still remains private and secluded. Across the home, two additional bedrooms share a bathroom, while the funky powder room adjoins the cove like wet bar, thus ensuring get-togethers are carried out with the expertise and prowess befitting such an interesting home. Outside, the property benefits from what are essentially two backyards. The first, a fenced yard, is large and accommodating for all four-legged family members. The front and side yards round out the impressive .6770 acre lot while affording flexibility and a park like setting. To say this property must be seen to be appreciated is an understatement. This property must be experienced to be understood. So few homes captivate the senses while retaining excellent proximity to the city, the universities, or their attractions. If extraordinary is on the agenda, call to see this distinctive home TODAY!