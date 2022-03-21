4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $380,000

Your wishes have become a reality with this four bed, three bath gem! This collector’s item comes completely staged and decorated as is! Perfect for residence to occupy or for your investment portfolio! Long term lease is highly rated for this property. Also, consider this home as an Airbnb or VRBO property. This home is currently rated 4.95 with Superhost distinction on Airbnb and Premier Host on VRBO with profitability over the nearly two year operation. This home will give you joy, make you money, or both! This home has charm, history, and love put into every corner! Corners include the fireplace, the walk up porch, the large yard with mature trees, the corner bedroom windows, the corner to sit and read, or the corner of the market. It has blessed many families and we would love for it to bless you too! (Business information available for qualified buyers only.) Since the house is fully booked we are only able to have private showings. Please contact realtor for this information