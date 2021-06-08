A great home, 801 Meadow Mountain in Western Ride Estates off of Chapel in Midway ISD overs lots of upgrades and a mother in law quarters with it's own bathroom with a walk in shower and glass door. The current owner enjoys the windows and the two living areas and the open kitchen den area. The step up, hard wood entry with two columns and the formal living room to the left and the formal dining room to the right always catch a lot of attention. Upgrades the homeowner made include Top of the ASKO Dishwasher made In Sweden, they will leave the refrigerator. Replaced the Range and Microwave GE Profile about 10 years. Used very little. And intercom system and speakers in every room NUTONE . You can talk to whoever is at the front door from any room. It has outside speaker on the patio and and AmFm Radio. It has a lot of other features not listed. 4/2.5 bathroom. The mother in law bedroom across from the Master and other bedrooms has a bathroom with a shower and a glass door and no tub. 4 years ago they built a storage shed. Hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen and breakfast area and the halls and around the berber carpeting in the den with carpeting in the bedrooms and den and formal rooms . Hot water heater replaced in 2011. There is a Watts recirculation water system. Where you get instant hot water to the master bedroom. Stroud security system with smoke detectors and alarms. They have a new Lennox HVAC system replaced about 5 or 6 years ago. They use Grande for their Tv and high speed internet. Fireplace is wood-burning. Front and back sprinkler system. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $380,000
