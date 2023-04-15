Spacious corner lot in Waco, TX in a quiet area featuring a large covered front patio! Entering into the home, you will be excited to see the large open living room area and pass through opening into the dining room/kitchen area. The kitchen has a pantry, beautiful island which makes for more storage space and extra seating, and built-in appliances. The main bedroom has an attached bathroom with dual vanities, large walk-in shower, and separate tub. Each bedroom has large closets creating space for storage. Outside, there's a large covered patio overlooking the fully fenced in backyard with a gazebo and large swing set. You don't want to miss out! Schedule your own personal showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $385,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Waco man remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday after he was accused of driving drunk and causing the deaths late Saturday of a man and …
Between his full-time job at Ascension Providence and his work as a student at Champions Barber and Beauty Academy, Rangel regularly gives fre…
An Atlanta company spending $1 billion to open a high-tech paperboard recycling mill in Waco has started parting with its cash.
Baylor University linebacker Dillon Doyle and basketball player Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, a fan favorite known as “Everyday Jon,” offered s…
Waco issued a $2 million building permit for a "high school baseball facility" to include a concession area, locker room, batting cages, dugou…