Stucco and Stone Exteriors are Trending! Looking for a rare home with a large yard (.39 acre) featuring stucco and stone but don't have time to build? This highly sought home in Lakeland Meadows, 5520 Zavalla Dr, Waco, TX 76708, is just right for you! Casual interior features add a luxurious charm for you and your guest, like the double crown molding, high ceilings, recessed lighting, luxury lighting, two Dining areas, custom cabinetry, and leathered granite countertops with a breakfast bar in the spacious kitchen. The laundry room and pantry are more significant than most, and the four bedrooms include a split floorplan, so the main bedroom sports a large window with a garden tub and trending tile shower. Picture yourself living here and call us for a personal tour.
4 Bedroom Home in Waco - $386,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Central Texas Honor Roll: Whose star shined brightest on #TribFridayNight? See who turned in the biggest high school football performances this week. #txhsfb
Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge.
New state and local property tax exemptions worked as intended in McLennan County, dropping taxes on homestead exemption properties by almost 3%. But that spells higher bills for everyone else.
A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright P…
The EOAC building on Franklin Avenue downtown, constructed for the Texas Fidelity and Bonding Co. circa 1910, is for sale. The EOAC has another four years on its lease.
Police arrested a woman Wednesday on a murder charge in a November 2020 shooting.
Baylor University wants to address what it considers a problem, that being the paucity of graduates who remain in Waco to pursue careers.
Here's a list of people who were indicted Thursday by a McLennan County grand jury.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Strange things always happen to Baylor in the misty mountains of West Virginia.
The first draft of an updated plan for downtown Waco’s traffic patterns, look and feel will get a public showing Thursday afternoon.